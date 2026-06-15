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    U.S., Federated States of Micronesia Representatives Hold Joint Committee Meeting, Reaffirm Defense Cooperation [Image 4 of 7]

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    U.S., Federated States of Micronesia Representatives Hold Joint Committee Meeting, Reaffirm Defense Cooperation

    GUAM

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    ASAN, Guam – Representatives from the U.S. and Federated States of Micronesia gathered for the Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) at Joint Task Force – Micronesia (JTF-M) headquarters, May 27-28, 2026.

    The executive-level JCM, established under Title III of the Compact of Association, serves as the cornerstone defense and security forum between the Department of War and FSM. The JCM enables senior officials to strengthen collaboration, align priorities, and enhance understanding of current and future military activities across the FSM.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 02:08
    Photo ID: 9758504
    VIRIN: 260527-N-LS152-5963
    Resolution: 6031x4021
    Size: 7.07 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S., Federated States of Micronesia Representatives Hold Joint Committee Meeting, Reaffirm Defense Cooperation [Image 7 of 7], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S., Federated States of Micronesia Representatives Hold Joint Committee Meeting, Reaffirm Defense Cooperation
    U.S., Federated States of Micronesia Representatives Hold Joint Committee Meeting, Reaffirm Defense Cooperation
    U.S., Federated States of Micronesia Representatives Hold Joint Committee Meeting, Reaffirm Defense Cooperation
    U.S., Federated States of Micronesia Representatives Hold Joint Committee Meeting, Reaffirm Defense Cooperation
    U.S., Federated States of Micronesia Representatives Hold Joint Committee Meeting, Reaffirm Defense Cooperation
    U.S., Federated States of Micronesia Representatives Hold Joint Committee Meeting, Reaffirm Defense Cooperation
    U.S., Federated States of Micronesia Representatives Hold Joint Committee Meeting, Reaffirm Defense Cooperation

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