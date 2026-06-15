U.S., Federated States of Micronesia Representatives Hold Joint Committee Meeting, Reaffirm Defense Cooperation

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ASAN, Guam – Representatives from the U.S. and Federated States of Micronesia gathered for the Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) at Joint Task Force – Micronesia (JTF-M) headquarters, May 27-28, 2026.



The executive-level JCM, established under Title III of the Compact of Association, serves as the cornerstone defense and security forum between the Department of War and FSM. The JCM enables senior officials to strengthen collaboration, align priorities, and enhance understanding of current and future military activities across the FSM.

(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)