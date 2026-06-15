U.S., Federated States of Micronesia Representatives Hold Joint Committee Meeting, Reaffirm Defense Cooperation

Photo By Shaina Marie ONeal | ASAN, Guam – Representatives from the U.S. and Federated States of Micronesia gathered for the Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) at Joint Task Force – Micronesia (JTF-M) headquarters, May 27-28, 2026. The executive-level JCM, established under Title III of the Compact of Association, serves as the cornerstone defense and security forum between the Department of War and FSM. The JCM enables senior officials to strengthen collaboration, align priorities, and enhance understanding of current and future military activities across the FSM. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Shaina Marie ONeal | ASAN, Guam – Representatives from the U.S. and Federated States of Micronesia...... read more read more

ASAN, Guam – Representatives from the U.S. and Federated States of Micronesia gathered for the Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) at Joint Task Force – Micronesia (JTF-M) headquarters, May 27-28, 2026.

The executive-level JCM, established under Title III of the Compact of Association, serves as the cornerstone defense and security forum between the Department of War and FSM. The JCM enables senior officials to strengthen collaboration, align priorities, and enhance understanding of current and future military activities across the FSM.

Senior representatives included JTF-M Commander U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Joshua Lasky, U.S. Ambassador to the FSM Jennifer Johnson, FSM Ambassador to the U.S. Jackson Soram, and FSM Secretary of Justice Leonito Bacalando Jr.

Ambassador Soram recalled one of his earliest experiences in Washington, D.C., meeting Ambassador Peter Rosenblatt – President Carter’s personal representative for negotiations on the political status of the Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands.

“Throughout my time in D.C., I’ve often said – both in the halls of Congress and to our citizens – that for these three small FAS countries to pen such a unique agreement with the greatest country on Earth is a remarkable accomplishment. We should never take it for granted. All our collaborations are built on what we value most: our mutual interests and our sovereignty. This is indeed a very important moment,” he said.

The highlight of the JCM was an in-depth session on mutual commitments under Title III of the Compact of Free Association to uphold and defend FSM’s sovereignty. This open dialogue strengthened understanding of bilateral obligations and reaffirmed both nations’ commitment to ongoing consultations.

Ambassador Johnson, attending her fifth and final JCM, thanked the FSM delegation for their enduring friendship and emphasized the progress made over the past three years.

“The United States is deeply committed to its partnership with the FSM,” she said. “Through these JCMs, we engage in open discussions, celebrate our shared achievements, and collaboratively plan for a free and open Indo-Pacific. The progression of our relationship through many engagements reflects the FSM government’s dedication, for which we are grateful as we build our future together.”

During the two-day engagement, FSM leaders outlined their latest security concerns and priorities. The U.S. delegation – including the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Policy (OUSW-P), INDOPACOM, Service Components, and interagency partners – shared updates on regional threats, training, equipment transfers, cybersecurity, maritime security, and disaster response. U.S. representatives also reported on recent accomplishments and outlined current and future objectives.

Admiral Lasky thanked both delegations for the robust dialogue and teamwork.

“The JCM process is a clear example of true partnership – working hard together behind the scenes, being open with each other, and reaching shared understanding on the issues that matter most. It’s amazing how we come together as a family, tackling challenges as partners.”

The FSM is comprised of more than 600 islands and islets among four states: Pohnpei, Kosrae, Yap, and Chuuk. Formerly a U.S.-administered Trust Territory, the FSM became independent in 1979 and entered a Compact of Free Association with the U.S. in 1986, under which the United States provides for its defense and security.

As commander of JTF-M, Lasky is the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Senior Military Official for the FSM, Republic of Palau, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam. JTF-M synchronizes operations and activities across all domains, enabling a robust warfighting posture and supporting regional security while enhancing partner nation capacity.