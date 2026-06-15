Date Taken: 06.13.2026 Date Posted: 06.17.2026 22:55 Photo ID: 9758380 VIRIN: 260614-A-AL098-9141 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.04 MB Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US

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This work, Sustainment Soldiers execute real-world rail operations during Operation Sentinel Justice [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Angel Latimer Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.