U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 441st Transportation Company, 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, conducted rail operations June 10–16, 2026, at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Operation Sentinel Justice.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 22:55
|Photo ID:
|9758379
|VIRIN:
|260614-A-AL098-2229
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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Sustainment Soldiers execute real-world rail operations during Operation Sentinel Justice
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