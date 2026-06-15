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    Sustainment Soldiers execute real-world rail operations during Operation Sentinel Justice [Image 2 of 3]

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    Sustainment Soldiers execute real-world rail operations during Operation Sentinel Justice

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Spc. Angel Latimer Diaz 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 441st Transportation Company, 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, conducted rail operations June 10–16, 2026, at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Operation Sentinel Justice.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 22:55
    Photo ID: 9758377
    VIRIN: 260614-A-AL098-7913
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sustainment Soldiers execute real-world rail operations during Operation Sentinel Justice [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Angel Latimer Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sustainment Soldiers execute real-world rail operations during Operation Sentinel Justice
    Sustainment Soldiers execute real-world rail operations during Operation Sentinel Justice
    Sustainment Soldiers execute real-world rail operations during Operation Sentinel Justice

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