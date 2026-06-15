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    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week [Image 9 of 9]

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    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers and KATUSAs assigned across the 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division participate in a division run as aircraft assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct a flyover during KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 8, 2026. KATUSA Friendship Week celebrates the partnership between Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldiers and U.S. Soldiers through a series of events designed to strengthen teamwork, camaraderie and the enduring ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kalisber Ortega)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 22:04
    Photo ID: 9758367
    VIRIN: 260608-A-VH016-1002
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week
    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week
    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week
    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week
    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week
    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week
    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week
    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week
    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week

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    2ID
    2CAB
    EighthArmy
    U.S. Army

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