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    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week [Image 4 of 9]

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    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Junghwan Yoon 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers and KATUSAs assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division participate in a division run during KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 8, 2026. KATUSA Friendship Week celebrates the partnership between Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldiers and U.S. Soldiers through a series of events designed to strengthen teamwork, camaraderie and the enduring ROK-U.S. Alliance. Aircraft assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, conducted a flyover in support of the event. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. JungHwan Yoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 22:04
    Photo ID: 9758364
    VIRIN: 260608-O-A1109-1006
    Resolution: 4700x3133
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Junghwan Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week
    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week
    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week
    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week
    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week
    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week
    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week
    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week
    2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week

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    2ID
    2CAB
    EighthArmy
    U.S. Army

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