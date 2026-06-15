2ID Soldiers Conduct a Division Run During KATUSA Friendship Week

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U.S. Army Soldiers and KATUSAs assigned across the 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division participate in a division run during KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 8, 2026. KATUSA Friendship Week celebrates the partnership between Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldiers and U.S. Soldiers through a series of events designed to strengthen teamwork, camaraderie and the enduring ROK-U.S. Alliance. Aircraft assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, conducted a flyover in support of the event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. GeonWoo Park)