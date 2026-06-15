An intern receives his graduating diploma during a William Beaumont Army Medical Center Graduate Medical Education graduation ceremony held June 12 in the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Museum.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 18:49
|Photo ID:
|9758073
|VIRIN:
|260612-D-DO208-1003
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WBAMC hosts annual GME Graduation at 1AD-Fort Bliss Museum [Image 3 of 3], by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WBAMC hosts annual GME Graduation at 1AD-Fort Bliss Museum
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