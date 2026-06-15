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    WBAMC hosts annual GME Graduation at 1AD-Fort Bliss Museum [Image 1 of 3]

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    WBAMC hosts annual GME Graduation at 1AD-Fort Bliss Museum

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center interns and residents anxiously wait for their graduation ceremony to begin, June 12, at the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Museum.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 18:49
    Photo ID: 9758048
    VIRIN: 260612-D-DO208-1001
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, WBAMC hosts annual GME Graduation at 1AD-Fort Bliss Museum [Image 3 of 3], by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    WBAMC hosts annual GME Graduation at 1AD-Fort Bliss Museum
    WBAMC hosts annual GME Graduation at 1AD-Fort Bliss Museum
    WBAMC hosts annual GME Graduation at 1AD-Fort Bliss Museum

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    WBAMC hosts annual GME Graduation at 1AD-Fort Bliss Museum

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    William Beaumont Army Medical Center
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