William Beaumont Army Medical Center interns and residents anxiously wait for their graduation ceremony to begin, June 12, at the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Museum.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 18:49
|Photo ID:
|9758048
|VIRIN:
|260612-D-DO208-1001
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WBAMC hosts annual GME Graduation at 1AD-Fort Bliss Museum [Image 3 of 3], by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WBAMC hosts annual GME Graduation at 1AD-Fort Bliss Museum
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