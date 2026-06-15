Retired U.S. Army Col. Stephen Hetz was the guest speaker at William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Graduate Medical Education graduation ceremony, June 12, at the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Museum.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 18:49
|Photo ID:
|9758060
|VIRIN:
|260612-D-DO208-1002
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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WBAMC hosts annual GME Graduation at 1AD-Fort Bliss Museum
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