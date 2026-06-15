WBAMC hosts annual GME Graduation at 1AD-Fort Bliss Museum

Date Taken: 06.12.2026 Date Posted: 06.17.2026 18:49 Photo ID: 9758060 VIRIN: 260612-D-DO208-1002 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 1.72 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

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