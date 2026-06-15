(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kansas State University Football Team Visits Fort Riley [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kansas State University Football Team Visits Fort Riley

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Spc. Malik Waddy-Fiffee 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Kansas State University football players participate in the Army's Combat Field Test during a visit at Fort Riley, Kansas, June 15, 2026. The visit provided student-athletes an opportunity to experience Army physical readiness training and engage with Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, strengthening community relationships and fostering a greater understanding of military service. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Malik Waddy-Fiffee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 17:27
    Photo ID: 9757763
    VIRIN: 260615-A-NC965-1204
    Resolution: 6630x3729
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kansas State University Football Team Visits Fort Riley [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Malik Waddy-Fiffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kansas State University Football Team Visits Fort Riley
    Kansas State University Football Team Visits Fort Riley
    Kansas State University Football Team Visits Fort Riley
    Kansas State University Football Team Visits Fort Riley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BigRedOne
    1st Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery