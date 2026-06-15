Kansas State University football players participate in the Army's Combat Field Test during a visit at Fort Riley, Kansas, June 15, 2026. The visit provided student-athletes an opportunity to experience Army physical readiness training and engage with Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, strengthening community relationships and fostering a greater understanding of military service. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Malik Waddy-Fiffee)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 17:26
|Photo ID:
|9757761
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-NC965-1197
|Resolution:
|6239x4456
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kansas State University Football Team Visits Fort Riley [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Malik Waddy-Fiffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.