Kansas State University Football Team Visits Fort Riley

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Kansas State University football players participate in the Army's Combat Field Test during a visit at Fort Riley, Kansas, June 15, 2026. The visit provided student-athletes an opportunity to experience Army physical readiness training and engage with Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, strengthening community relationships and fostering a greater understanding of military service. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Malik Waddy-Fiffee)