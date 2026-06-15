Kansas State University Football Team Visits Fort Riley

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Kansas State University football players arrive at Fort Riley, Kansas, June 15, 2026, before participating in the Army's Combat Field Test events alongside Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division. The visit provided student-athletes an opportunity to engage with Soldiers and gain firsthand insight into Army physical readiness training while strengthening ties between the Army and the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Malik Waddy-Fiffee)