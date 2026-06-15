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    Hurlburt Field hosts Clergy Day [Image 6 of 6]

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    Hurlburt Field hosts Clergy Day

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Raul Mercado 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    Local clergy members and faith leaders complete a tour of an AC-130J Ghostrider with Air Commandos assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing during Clergy Day at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 15, 2026. The tour aimed to broaden local faith leaders’ understanding of the military community they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raul Mercado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 17:12
    Photo ID: 9757696
    VIRIN: 260615-F-PO972-1468
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hurlburt Field hosts Clergy Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raul Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hurlburt Field hosts Clergy Day

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