Hurlburt Field hosts Clergy Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Local clergy members and faith leaders complete a tour of an AC-130J Ghostrider with Air Commandos assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing during Clergy Day at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 15, 2026. The tour aimed to broaden local faith leaders’ understanding of the military community they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raul Mercado)