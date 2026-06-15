Hurlburt Field hosts Clergy Day

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Elder Paula Smith, Promise Worship Center, sits inside a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during Clergy Day at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 15, 2026. The display gave local faith leaders a firsthand look at the equipment Air Commandos use, broadening their understanding of the military community they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raul Mercado)