Elder Paula Smith, Promise Worship Center, sits inside a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during Clergy Day at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 15, 2026. The display gave local faith leaders a firsthand look at the equipment Air Commandos use, broadening their understanding of the military community they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raul Mercado)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 17:12
|Photo ID:
|9757685
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-PO972-1320
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurlburt Field hosts Clergy Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raul Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.