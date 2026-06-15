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    Hurlburt Field hosts Clergy Day [Image 5 of 6]

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    Hurlburt Field hosts Clergy Day

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Raul Mercado 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    Reverend George H. Bridges, Faith Is Now Ministries, speaks with an Air Commando assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing about weapons and equipment during Clergy Day at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 15, 2026. The display introduced local faith leaders to capabilities used in support of Air Force Special Operations Command missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raul Mercado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 17:12
    Photo ID: 9757692
    VIRIN: 260615-F-PO972-1459
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hurlburt Field hosts Clergy Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raul Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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