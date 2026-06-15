Reverend George H. Bridges, Faith Is Now Ministries, speaks with an Air Commando assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing about weapons and equipment during Clergy Day at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 15, 2026. The display introduced local faith leaders to capabilities used in support of Air Force Special Operations Command missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raul Mercado)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 17:12
|Photo ID:
|9757692
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-PO972-1459
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurlburt Field hosts Clergy Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raul Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.