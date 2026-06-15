(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    904th Contracting Battalion demystifies federal acquisition for Savannah area small businesses [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    904th Contracting Battalion demystifies federal acquisition for Savannah area small businesses

    JBSA FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Lt. Col. Stephen C. Lawson, 904th CBN Commander and Director, address participants at a federal contracting workshop held in partnership with the Savannah Chamber of Commerce. This initiative, a cornerstone of the battalion's business development efforts, attracted 74 small businesses interested in exploring opportunities within the federal marketplace. Conducted across two comprehensive sessions, the event drew a diverse cross-section of the local economy, ranging from construction, IT, and logistics to finance, medical services, and education.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 15:41
    Photo ID: 9757353
    VIRIN: 260617-D-WK488-3909
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 589.25 KB
    Location: JBSA FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 904th Contracting Battalion demystifies federal acquisition for Savannah area small businesses [Image 3 of 3], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    904th Contracting Battalion demystifies federal acquisition for Savannah area small businesses
    904th Contracting Battalion demystifies federal acquisition for Savannah area small businesses
    904th Contracting Battalion demystifies federal acquisition for Savannah area small businesses

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    904th Contracting Battalion demystifies federal acquisition for Savannah area small businesses

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    AMC
    MICC
    Army Contracting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery