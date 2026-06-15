904th Contracting Battalion demystifies federal acquisition for Savannah area small businesses

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Maj. Jack Konrat, Contracting Support Operations Officer in Charge, and Staff Sgt James Caldwell, Contracting Support Operations Noncommissioned Officer in Charge, 904th Contracting Battalion, address participants at a federal contracting workshop held in partnership with the Savannah Chamber of Commerce. This initiative, a cornerstone of the battalion's business development efforts, attracted 74 small businesses interested in exploring opportunities within the federal marketplace. Conducted across two comprehensive sessions, the event drew a diverse cross-section of the local economy, ranging from construction, IT, and logistics to finance, medical services, and education.