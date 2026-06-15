A team of contracting professionals from the 904th Contracting Battalion address participants at a federal contracting workshop held in partnership with the Savannah Chamber of Commerce. This initiative, a cornerstone of the battalion's business development efforts, attracted 74 small businesses interested in exploring opportunities within the federal marketplace. Conducted across two comprehensive sessions, the event drew a diverse cross-section of the local economy, ranging from construction, IT, and logistics to finance, medical services, and education.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 15:41
|Photo ID:
|9757351
|VIRIN:
|260617-D-WK488-5296
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|649.96 KB
|Location:
|JBSA FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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904th Contracting Battalion demystifies federal acquisition for Savannah area small businesses
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