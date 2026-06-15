Sgt. 1st Class Xavier Martinez, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, center, talks to community members about the capabilities of the Stryker vehicle at the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast June 17, 2026. The crews arrived at midnight before the streets were closed off to position the vehicle for the event which began at 5:30 a.m. The street breakfast celebrates the start of rodeo season throughout the Pikes Peak region.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9757322
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-AU130-1426
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers feed community during annual Western Heritage Street Breakfast [Image 5 of 5], by Norman Shifflett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers feed community during annual Western Heritage Street Breakfast
No keywords found.