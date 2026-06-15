Soldiers feed community during annual Western Heritage Street Breakfast

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Sgt. 1st Class Xavier Martinez, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, center, talks to community members about the capabilities of the Stryker vehicle at the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast June 17, 2026. The crews arrived at midnight before the streets were closed off to position the vehicle for the event which began at 5:30 a.m. The street breakfast celebrates the start of rodeo season throughout the Pikes Peak region.