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    Soldiers feed community during annual Western Heritage Street Breakfast [Image 2 of 5]

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    Soldiers feed community during annual Western Heritage Street Breakfast

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Norman Shifflett 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Xavier Martinez, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, center, talks to community members about the capabilities of the Stryker vehicle at the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast June 17, 2026. The crews arrived at midnight before the streets were closed off to position the vehicle for the event which began at 5:30 a.m. The street breakfast celebrates the start of rodeo season throughout the Pikes Peak region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 15:33
    Photo ID: 9757322
    VIRIN: 260617-A-AU130-1426
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers feed community during annual Western Heritage Street Breakfast [Image 5 of 5], by Norman Shifflett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldiers feed community during annual Western Heritage Street Breakfast
    Soldiers feed community during annual Western Heritage Street Breakfast
    Soldiers feed community during annual Western Heritage Street Breakfast
    Soldiers feed community during annual Western Heritage Street Breakfast
    Soldiers feed community during annual Western Heritage Street Breakfast

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    Soldiers feed community during annual Western Heritage Street Breakfast

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    Fort Carson
    western street breakfast
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