Soldiers feed community during annual Western Heritage Street Breakfast

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Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Ellis, left, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, helps culinary specialists from the 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Inf. Div., prepare pancakes at the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast June 17, 2026. Fort Carson Soldiers began setting up at midnight to serve breakfast beginning at 5:30 a.m. The street breakfast celebrates the start of rodeo season throughout the Pikes Peak region.