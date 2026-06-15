Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Ellis, left, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, helps culinary specialists from the 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Inf. Div., prepare pancakes at the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast June 17, 2026. Fort Carson Soldiers began setting up at midnight to serve breakfast beginning at 5:30 a.m. The street breakfast celebrates the start of rodeo season throughout the Pikes Peak region.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9757319
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-AU130-1009
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers feed community during annual Western Heritage Street Breakfast [Image 5 of 5], by Norman Shifflett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers feed community during annual Western Heritage Street Breakfast
No keywords found.