Tyndall firefighters hone emergency response readiness

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron review rescue techniques during a vehicle extrication exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 15, 2026. The 325th CES routinely conducts hands-on emergency response training to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)