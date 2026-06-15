James Hawkins, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, operates a hydraulic tool during a vehicle extrication exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 15, 2026. This routine training ensured the first responders remained prepared to execute rapid, life-saving interventions during severe automotive accidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 12:24
|Photo ID:
|9756531
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-SL134-1105
|Resolution:
|4614x3070
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall firefighters hone emergency response readiness [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rosario Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.