Tyndall firefighters hone emergency response readiness

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James Hawkins, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, operates a hydraulic tool during a vehicle extrication exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 15, 2026. This routine training ensured the first responders remained prepared to execute rapid, life-saving interventions during severe automotive accidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)