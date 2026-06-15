Tyndall firefighters hone emergency response readiness

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U.S. Airmen and civilian personnel assigned to the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron observe and execute vehicle extrication techniques during a training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 15, 2026. The training emphasized strict adherence to safety standards, requiring personnel to properly utilize heavy personal protective equipment while operating high-powered hydraulic tools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)