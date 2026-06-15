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    Tyndall firefighters hone emergency response readiness [Image 6 of 8]

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    Tyndall firefighters hone emergency response readiness

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen and civilian personnel assigned to the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron observe and execute vehicle extrication techniques during a training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 15, 2026. The training emphasized strict adherence to safety standards, requiring personnel to properly utilize heavy personal protective equipment while operating high-powered hydraulic tools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 12:24
    Photo ID: 9756520
    VIRIN: 260615-F-SL134-1099
    Resolution: 5468x3076
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tyndall firefighters hone emergency response readiness [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rosario Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tyndall firefighters hone emergency response readiness
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    Tyndall firefighters hone emergency response readiness
    Tyndall firefighters hone emergency response readiness
    Tyndall firefighters hone emergency response readiness
    Tyndall firefighters hone emergency response readiness
    Tyndall firefighters hone emergency response readiness

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    Tyndall
    325TH FIGHTER WING

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