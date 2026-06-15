1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Caspers, incoming commander of 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, holds the unit colors during a change of command ceremony at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, June 1, 2026. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson )
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 08:07
|Photo ID:
|9755520
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-TW216-1090
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|6.43 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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