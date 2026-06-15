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    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 18]

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    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Caspers, incoming commander of 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, receives the unit colors from Col. Donald Neal, commander of 2nd Cavalry Regiment, during a change of command ceremony at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, June 1, 2026. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 08:07
    Photo ID: 9755519
    VIRIN: 260601-A-TW216-1086
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

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