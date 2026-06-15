1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, salute during a change of command ceremony at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, June 1, 2026. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)