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    First Armed Services Blood Center Marks Balikatan 26 Medical Milestone [Image 2 of 2]

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    First Armed Services Blood Center Marks Balikatan 26 Medical Milestone

    PHILIPPINES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Theater Medical Command

    Members of a U.S. and Philippine Armed Forces delegation led by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commanding general, 18th Theater Medical Command, and Philippine Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Fatima Navarro, surgeon general of the AFP, discuss changes in the AFP’s medical structure as well as advancements in U.S.-AFP medical interoperability to include provisions to privileging U.S. providers to treat patients inside AFP facilities for up to one year during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the Philippines last month. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of 18th Theater Medical Command/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 04:39
    Photo ID: 9755471
    VIRIN: 260506-A-XH946-8145
    Resolution: 1573x1045
    Size: 470.29 KB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, First Armed Services Blood Center Marks Balikatan 26 Medical Milestone [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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