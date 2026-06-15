First Armed Services Blood Center Marks Balikatan 26 Medical Milestone

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox signs a ledger while visiting at Veterans Memorial Medical Center, which ceremoniously increased its capabilities by opening a first-of-its-kind blood donor center for the Armed Forces of the Philippines during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the Philippines. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of 18th Theater Medical Command/Released) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii - The U.S. Army’s 18th Theater Medical Command and the Armed Forces of the Philippines strengthened bilateral medical interoperability through a series of tactical and strategic engagements across the Philippine archipelago during Exercise Balikatan 26, held April 20 to May 8, 2026. The longstanding annual exercise showcases the strength of the U.S.–Philippine alliance, boosts combined force capability and underscores both nations’ shared commitment to regional peace and prosperity.

The joint medical engagements focused on synchronizing trauma care, medical logistics and theater evacuation capabilities. Throughout the exercise, U.S. and Philippine personnel reached several key milestones, including establishing a proof-of-concept civilian Role 1E medical facility contracted through the health care agency International SOS, operating a Role 3 field hospital, executing multinational mass casualty drills and marking the historic opening of the Philippines’ first armed services blood center.

“Exercise Balikatan is a testament to the ironclad alliance between the United States and the Philippines,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, 18th Theater Medical Command commanding general. “The level of integration and interoperability we’ve achieved with our Philippine allies ensures that, whether in crisis or conflict, our combined medical forces are ready, responsive and resilient.”

Tactical Proficiency in Austere Environments

After months of side-by-side planning and coordination, the 18th Theater Medical Command and Armed Forces of the Philippines began their series of medical engagements April 30 with a tour of the regional distribution hub in Subic Bay. There, planners evaluated maritime and logistical constraints to set the baseline for the command’s regional operations.

Throughout April and May, personnel from both nations collaborated across Luzon to provide comprehensive medical coverage, including a Role 3 field hospital at Fort Magsaysay Military Reservation, a civilian contracted Role 1E facility at Lal-lo Airfield, a Philippine Army Forward Treatment Unit in Laoag City and integrated care with Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital in Batac. The training demonstrated the ability to project high-level surgical and trauma care in an austere environment where infrastructure is limited and medical mobility is essential.

Tactical readiness was further tested May 3 in La Paz, where a U.S. Forward Resuscitative and Surgical Detachment partnered with a Philippine Forward Treatment Unit to conduct a mass casualty training exercise. The multinational drill, which included Canadian, Japanese, Philippine and U.S. medical units, stressed interoperability in triage, rapid surgical intervention and medical evacuation to ensure frontline medical providers can operate seamlessly during high-intensity medical response scenarios.

Regional Logistics and Strategic Coordination

“By training shoulder to shoulder with our Armed Forces of the Philippines allies, from operating field hospitals to navigating complex mass casualty scenarios, we are doing more than sharing medical expertise,” said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis, 18th Theater Medical Command senior enlisted advisor. “We are building a unified, life-saving network capable of responding to any crisis in the Indo-Pacific.”

To support this network, 18th Theater Medical Command personnel conducted strategic site visits at Clark Air Base, Lal-lo and Camp Dela Cruz to optimize regional patient evacuation and medical distribution. The team also toured major civilian and military medical centers in Manila to gain insights into host-nation health care infrastructure, enabling enhanced planning for patient holding and definitive care during joint operations.

Lessons learned throughout the exercise informed strategic-level discussions May 7 at Camp Aguinaldo. The 18th Theater Medical Command leadership met with Philippine Armed Forces Surgeon General Brig. Gen. Fatima S. Navarro to discuss outcomes from the mass casualty drills, future joint medical capabilities and long-term bilateral health security goals.

A Historic Milestone

The weeks of joint engagements culminated May 8 in Manila, where U.S. Army and Armed Forces of the Philippines personnel held the official opening ceremony for the Philippines’ first armed services blood center. The facility provides a dedicated blood supply for the military, a critical requirement for trauma care and long-term readiness. Serving as the capstone to weeks of tactical and strategic integration, the center stands as a tangible outcome of U.S. and Philippine forces working side by side to build sustainable military medical capabilities across the Indo-Pacific.

Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military that represents the strength of the alliance, improves the capability of the combined force and demonstrates a shared commitment to regional peace and prosperity.

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