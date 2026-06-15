First Armed Services Blood Center Marks Balikatan 26 Medical Milestone

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox signs a ledger while visiting at Veterans Memorial Medical Center, which ceremoniously increased its capabilities by opening a first-of-its-kind blood donor center for the Armed Forces of the Philippines during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the Philippines. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of 18th Theater Medical Command/Released)