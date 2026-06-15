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    First Armed Services Blood Center Marks Balikatan 26 Medical Milestone [Image 1 of 2]

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    First Armed Services Blood Center Marks Balikatan 26 Medical Milestone

    PHILIPPINES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox signs a ledger while visiting at Veterans Memorial Medical Center, which ceremoniously increased its capabilities by opening a first-of-its-kind blood donor center for the Armed Forces of the Philippines during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the Philippines. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of 18th Theater Medical Command/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 04:39
    Photo ID: 9755470
    VIRIN: 260423-A-XH946-8534
    Resolution: 1546x1032
    Size: 478.86 KB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, First Armed Services Blood Center Marks Balikatan 26 Medical Milestone [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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