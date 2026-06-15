U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher J. Adams, center, the command senior enlisted leader of III Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks at the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 16, 2026. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year marked the 12th iteration of the symposium, hosting senior leaders from 25 participating nations committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 04:13
|Photo ID:
|9755446
|VIRIN:
|260616-M-KB008-1029
|Resolution:
|6016x4011
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|WAIKIKI, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PALS 26: Command Senior Enlisted Leaders Program [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jose Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.