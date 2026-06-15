PALS 2026: Strengthening Partnerships Across the Indo-Pacific

Photo By Lance Cpl. Roger Annoh | Senior military leaders with the U.S. Marines Corps and Royal Thai Navy pose for a group photo during a key leader engagement at the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 17, 2026. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year was the 12th iteration of the symposium and hosted senior leaders from 25 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Lance Cpl. Roger Annoh | Senior military leaders with the U.S. Marines Corps and Royal Thai Navy pose for a...... read more read more

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Senior amphibious and maritime leaders from across the Indo-Pacific gathered in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 16-18, 2026, for the 12th annual Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026. Hosted by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies, the symposium brought together military leaders from 25 allied and partner nations to strengthen relationships, share expertise, and advance cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Guided by the enduring motto, “Stronger Together,” PALS 26 provided a forum for face-to-face engagement among leaders navigating an increasingly complex maritime environment. Through keynote speeches, expert panels, key leader engagements, and professional exchanges, participants explored ways to enhance interoperability, strengthen trust, and improve collective readiness across the region.

The symposium convened delegations from 25 nations including: Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, the Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Tonga, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The opening ceremony set the tone for the symposium’s focus on cooperation, partnership, and collective action. Distinguished military leaders from across the Indo-Pacific gathered to formally commence the three-day event and reaffirm their shared commitment to regional security and stability.

“We've gathered from across the Indo-Pacific and beyond to recognize the interests that we all have in this environment, a shared commitment to maritime security, and a parallel pledge to make sure that we invest in our relationships and know our tactics, techniques, and capabilities more purposefully,” said Lt. Gen. Glynn.

A culturally significant moment followed during the opening ceremony as participants were welcomed with a traditional Hawaiian blessing delivered by Kahu Kordell C. L. Kekoa. In Hawaiian culture, blessings offered by a Kahu are a customary expression of welcome, gratitude, and respect for the land, the people, and the relationships that bring communities together. The blessing welcomed delegates to Hawaii and set the tone for three days of dialogue, collaboration, and relationship-building among allies and partners committed to regional security and stability.

Throughout the symposium, military leaders participated in dynamic panel discussions and in-depth briefings focused on the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of maritime security and amphibious operations. Discussions centered on littoral maneuver in competition and crisis, logistics for all-domain operations in contested environments, the integration and countering of autonomous systems, maritime enforcement, and preserving sovereignty and international law.

PALS 26 was conducted under Chatham House Rules, allowing participants to discuss challenges and share experiences openly while preserving the confidentiality of individual speakers.

Presentations and panels, led by military leaders and subject matter experts, encouraged the exchange of ideas and best practices among participating nations. The experience and expertise assembled at PALS facilitated candid dialogue on emerging challenges and opportunities facing the region while fostering a deeper understanding of each nation’s unique capabilities and perspectives.

“The perspectives and expertise shared here have been invaluable,” said Lt. Gen. Glynn. “Together, we've explored critical topics, from securing the technological innovations necessary to maintain competitive advantage to enforcing a rules-based order and sustaining our collective forces and increasing their interoperability.”

Beyond the structured panels, key leader engagements provided opportunities for participants to discuss shared challenges in smaller, more focused settings. These discussions enabled leaders to exchange insights on operational integration, force development, modernization efforts, and regional cooperation, further strengthening professional relationships and mutual understanding.

Beyond formal sessions, participants engaged in professional and social events designed to strengthen personal and professional relationships among allies and partners. These interactions remain a hallmark of PALS and contribute to the trust and confidence necessary for effective cooperation during times of competition, crisis, and conflict.

Additional aspects of this year’s PALS included the Command Senior Enlisted Leaders Program and the Spouse Program. Building on their successful introduction during previous symposiums, these programs continued to provide dedicated venues for collaboration and relationship-building among like-minded participants in smaller, more informal settings.

The purpose of the CSEL Program was to highlight the critical role senior enlisted leaders play in fostering warfighter readiness through the four pillars of holistic fitness: mental, social, spiritual, and physical health. Through candid discussions and professional exchanges, participants shared challenges, resources, and best practices for supporting service members while emphasizing the importance of reducing the stigma surrounding mental health. The program reinforced that maintaining a ready force requires caring for warfighters in every capacity and ensuring they have the support needed to perform effectively in demanding operational environments.

“We should be concentrating on mental fitness as much as we concentrate on physical fitness,” said one participant. “It has to be discussed throughout a service member’s career and in a way that resonates with warfighters. That is how we begin changing the culture and ensuring our people are prepared to meet the challenges ahead.”

The Spouse Program provided opportunities for spouses of participating senior leaders to engage in cultural activities and shared experiences while building relationships with counterparts from across the Indo-Pacific. The program reinforced the importance of family support networks and fostered meaningful connections among participants representing allied and partner nations.

The symposium concluded with closing remarks from Lt. Gen. Glynn who emphasized the importance of continued collaboration, professional dialogue, and relationship-building throughout the Indo-Pacific. “The threats we face, both known and emerging, are real, and they are bigger than any one nation, but they are not greater than our biggest advantage: our collective will, our collective expertise, and our collective commitment to investing in operational dedication towards preserving the peace.”

PALS continues to serve as a premier forum for the amphibious and maritime community, bringing together leaders committed to advancing interoperability and collective security. As regional challenges continue to evolve, the relationships strengthened and knowledge shared during the symposium help ensure allied and partner forces remain prepared to operate together across the full spectrum of military and humanitarian missions.

Established by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific in 2015, PALS continues to bring together a growing network of allies and partners dedicated to regional security and stability. Through collaboration, professional exchange, and shared commitment, the symposium reinforces the collective ability of participating nations to respond to challenges and opportunities throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific is the largest operational command in the Marine Corps. Pacific Marines serve as an expeditionary force-in-readiness, and they operate as air-ground-logistics teams and are forward positioned and actively employed throughout the Indo-Pacific every day.