PALS 26: Command Senior Enlisted Leaders Program

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Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Chris Jackson a master posttraumatic growth instructor, gives remarks during The Human Battlespace: The Journey Behind the Armor Presentation as part of the Command Senior Enlisted Leaders Program at the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 16, 2026. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year marked the 12th iteration of the symposium, hosting senior leaders from 25 participating nations committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)