U.S. Army Soldiers and Air Force Airmen guide an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) onto a C-130 transportation aircraft during Salaknib 2026 on Lal-Lo Air Strip, Philippines, June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by: Spc. Justin Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 23:34
|Photo ID:
|9755172
|VIRIN:
|260614-A-PJ082-1054
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts HIRAIN Mission [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Justin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.