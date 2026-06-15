SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts HIRAIN Mission

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gabriel Zaragoza conducts an inspection of an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in preparation for a HIRAIN dry fire mission during Salaknib 2026 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by: Spc. Justin Hicks)