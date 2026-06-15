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    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts HIRAIN Mission [Image 2 of 4]

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    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts HIRAIN Mission

    PHILIPPINES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Spc. Justin Hicks 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gabriel Zaragoza conducts an inspection of an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in preparation for a HIRAIN dry fire mission during Salaknib 2026 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by: Spc. Justin Hicks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 23:35
    Photo ID: 9755169
    VIRIN: 260612-A-PJ082-1020
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts HIRAIN Mission [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Justin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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