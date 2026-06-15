Salaknib 2026: Joint Planning and Digital Integration Drive Operational Maneuver

Photo By Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, along with Philippine Army Soldiers assigned to 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, conduct a joint Operational Maneuver, the culminating event of Salaknib 2026, at Lal-Lo, Philippines, June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich) see less | View Image Page

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines — A column of heavy armor and tactical vehicles stretching for miles along a Philippine highway is an undeniable display of combat power. But the true strength of a massive, combined military convoy navigating archipelagic terrain isn’t found in the engines; it’s found in the meticulous joint planning that puts those vehicles in motion.

During Operational Maneuver 2026, a critical phase of Exercise Salaknib, the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division and the Philippine Army demonstrated their ability to seamlessly plan, project, and sustain forces across sea, land, and air.

The apex of the ground operation was a combined Ground Assault Convoy. U.S. forces from the 3rd Mobile Brigade and elements of the Philippine Army’s 5th Infantry Division maneuvered from Bagabag Airfield to seize objectives at Camp Dela Cruz.

“Moving personnel and heavy equipment across this terrain is an immense logistical challenge,” said 1st Lt. James Murphy, a platoon leader with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division. “We relied heavily on our Philippine Army counterparts and their deep understanding of the local infrastructure. We couldn’t have executed a movement of this scale without integrated planning.”

Throughout the exercise, the 25th ID maintained a continuous presence within the 5th ID headquarters to synchronize every aspect of the maneuver. This ensured an efficient movement while minimizing the impact on local communities.

Philippine Army Col. Rean Ante, the training officer for the 5th Infantry Division, stationed at Camp Dela Cruz, emphasized the strategic value of the rehearsal.

“Rehearsing these complex ground maneuvers ensures our forces can operate as a unified team,” he said. “Our ability to plan together directly correlates to our ability to respond together to any crisis.”

The Ground Assault Convoy was just one piece of the operational puzzle. Before the convoy departed, U.S. Army logistical elements and the Philippine Army’s 9th Infantry Division executed an upload of armored personnel and utility vehicles onto a U.S. Army Logistics Support Vessel at Port Tabaco, followed by a download at Port Casiguran,