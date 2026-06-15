Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness visits Osan Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Elliot, 51st Mission Support Group commander, briefs the Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness Anthony J. Tata about command sponsorship numbers during a visit to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2026. The purpose of the visit was to meet with U.S. Forces Korea leadership on personnel initiatives including tour normalization, command sponsorship growth, force posture and quality of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline)