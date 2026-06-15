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    Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness visits Osan Air Base [Image 2 of 3]

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    Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness visits Osan Air Base

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness Anthony J. Tata talks to 51st Operations Group and 51st Maintenance Group members during a visit to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2026. The purpose of the visit was to meet with U.S. Forces Korea leadership on personnel initiatives including tour normalization, command sponsorship growth, force posture and quality of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 22:12
    Photo ID: 9755135
    VIRIN: 260514-F-IF502-2060
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness visits Osan Air Base [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Mikaley Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness visits Osan Air Base
    Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness visits Osan Air Base
    Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness visits Osan Air Base

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