Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness visits Osan Air Base

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The Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness Anthony J. Tata talks to 51st Operations Group and 51st Maintenance Group members during a visit to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2026. The purpose of the visit was to meet with U.S. Forces Korea leadership on personnel initiatives including tour normalization, command sponsorship growth, force posture and quality of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline)