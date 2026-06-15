Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness visits Osan Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander, left, walks with the Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness Anthony J. Tata during a visit to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2026. Tata serves as the principal staff assistant and advisor to the Secretary of War for force readiness, force management, health affairs, National Guard and Reserve component affairs, education and training, and military and civilian personnel requirements and management, including quality of life matters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline)