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    USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette [Image 13 of 17]

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    USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette

    STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Bertha Smith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, California Department of Water Resources, City of Stockton, San Joaquin Area Flood Control Agency, and the HDR-GEI Joint Venture met to review potential design options for the authorized closure gate structure at Fourteen Mile Slough in Stockton, California on May 21, 2026. The closure gate structure is a key feature of the Lower San Joaquin River Project and is intended to help reduce flood risk in north and central Stockton. Bringing technical teams and partner agencies together in one setting enabled real-time collaboration and problem-solving to streamline coordination, reduce review timelines, and support continued project development as the effort advances into its next phase. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 19:16
    Photo ID: 9754777
    VIRIN: 260521-A-DX319-1191
    Resolution: 3370x2076
    Size: 779.94 KB
    Location: STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette [Image 17 of 17], by Bertha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette
    USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette
    USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette
    USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette
    USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette
    USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette
    USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette
    USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette
    USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette
    USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette
    USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette
    USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette
    USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette
    USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette
    USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette
    USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette
    USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette

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    TAGS

    USACE Sacramento District
    USACE
    Lower San Joaquin River Project
    LSJR Design Charrette
    USACE Civil Works

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