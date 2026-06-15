USACE Sacramento Hosts LSJ Phase B-2 Closure Gate Design Charrette

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Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, California Department of Water Resources, City of Stockton, San Joaquin Area Flood Control Agency, and the HDR-GEI Joint Venture met to review potential design options for the authorized closure gate structure at Fourteen Mile Slough in Stockton, California on May 21, 2026. The closure gate structure is a key feature of the Lower San Joaquin River Project and is intended to help reduce flood risk in north and central Stockton. Bringing technical teams and partner agencies together in one setting enabled real-time collaboration and problem-solving to streamline coordination, reduce review timelines, and support continued project development as the effort advances into its next phase. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)