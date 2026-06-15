U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Jonathan Arnold, a paralegal specialist assigned to 75th Innovation Command, shoots a balloon attached to a drone during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss. June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. William Kuang)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9753628
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-BL169-1007
|Resolution:
|2984x5305
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command Counter UAS System Training [Image 7 of 7], by SGT William Kuang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.