75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command Counter UAS System Training

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U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Delmar Harris, a network communications systems specialist assigned to Army Materiel Command Detachment 7, aims his weapon during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss. June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. William Kuang)