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    75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command Counter UAS System Training [Image 2 of 7]

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    75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command Counter UAS System Training

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. William Kuang 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Thomas Furmanek, a military police officer assigned to 363rd Military Police Company, takes aim with a smart shooter during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss. June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. William Kuang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 13:25
    Photo ID: 9753607
    VIRIN: 260612-A-BL169-1002
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command Counter UAS System Training [Image 7 of 7], by SGT William Kuang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command Counter UAS System Training
    75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command Counter UAS System Training
    75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command Counter UAS System Training
    75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command Counter UAS System Training
    75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command Counter UAS System Training
    75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command Counter UAS System Training
    75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command Counter UAS System Training

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    large scale combat operations
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    field training
    OperationSentinelJustice

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