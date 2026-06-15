U.S. Reserve Soldiers, assigned to the 624th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD), 338th Medical Brigade, participate in medical field training using a robotic canine during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 13, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Shemari Salkey)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 11:44
|Photo ID:
|9753401
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-WG600-2190
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 624th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) performs medical field training using a robotic canine [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Dontavius Haywood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.