624th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) performs medical field training using a robotic canine

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U.S. Reserve Soldiers, assigned to the 624th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD), 338th Medical Brigade, participate in medical field training using a robotic canine during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 13, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Shemari Salkey)