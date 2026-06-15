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    624th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) performs medical field training using a robotic canine [Image 1 of 4]

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    624th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) performs medical field training using a robotic canine

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dontavius Haywood 

    338th Medical Brigade

    U.S. Reserve Soldiers, assigned to the 624th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD), 338th Medical Brigade, participate in medical field training using a robotic canine during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 13, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Shemari Salkey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 11:44
    Photo ID: 9753396
    VIRIN: 260613-A-WG600-1261
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 624th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) performs medical field training using a robotic canine [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Dontavius Haywood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    624th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) performs medical field training using a robotic canine
    624th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) performs medical field training using a robotic canine
    624th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) performs medical field training using a robotic canine
    624th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) performs medical field training using a robotic canine

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    U.S. Army reserve
    Camp Shelby
    338th Medical Brigade
    OSJ
    3D Theater Medical Command
    OperationSentinelJustice

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