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    Fox Company Confidence Course [Image 3 of 4]

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    Fox Company Confidence Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Obando 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion navigate obstacles during the confidence course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Jun 15, 2026. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Obando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 10:24
    Photo ID: 9753103
    VIRIN: 260615-M-QI605-1469
    Resolution: 2295x3442
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fox Company Confidence Course [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Christopher Obando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Parris Island
    drill instructor
    training
    MCRD Parris Island
    recruit

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