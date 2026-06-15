U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion navigate obstacles during the confidence course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Jun 15, 2026. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Obando)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 10:24
|Photo ID:
|9753101
|VIRIN:
|260615-M-QI605-1568
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Company Confidence Course [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Christopher Obando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.